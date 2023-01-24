Woman charged after she defrauded insurance provider, filing 20 false claims, officials say

An Atlanta woman is charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today.

King said between Nov. 2016 and March 2020, Kesha Petty, 42, submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer.

Officials say in total, Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.

“Upon investigation, our agents discovered that Ms. Petty’s prescription claims did not match Walgreens’ records,” said Commissioner King. “Further, one record had a clearly visible watermark from a document editing program. I am extremely proud of our special agents for bringing an end to this costly case.”

Warrants have been filed against Petty in Gwinnett County, however, she has not been arrested at this time.

