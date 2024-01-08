Woman charged with shooting daughter heading to trial

BRANCH COUNTY — A 66-year-old woman charged with shooting her daughter a year ago is set to go to trial Tuesday.

Kathleen Rowe rejected a plea bargain in October that guaranteed no prison time.

Rowe, who was injured in the incident, told investigators the shooting in her home at 505 Pamela Drive in Coldwater Township was in self-defense.

Kacey Rowe Stringer, 34, who lived in the basement of the home, underwent surgery at Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne for the gunshot to the abdomen.

Rowe called 911 after the shooting.

Branch County Sheriff deputies arrived to find Rowe standing at the bedroom door, the pistol was on the bed, and Stringer was bleeding on the floor by the bathroom.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien charged Rowe with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a 20-year felony, assault less than murder, a 10-year felony, and the two-year minimum mandatory prison term for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rowe rejected a plea to a four-year felonious assault.

The Rowe trial is only the third felony jury trial in the past two years in Branch County.

A panel of 50 potential jurors received a summons for court Tuesday.

Both attorneys hope to finish the selection of 12 jurors and two alternates so testimony can begin Tuesday afternoon.

The attorneys hope to complete the case by Wednesday.

