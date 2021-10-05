Woman charged in shooting death

Oct. 5—Darby accused of killing Cremeans early Saturday morning

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Scioto County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Saturday morning shooting death of Charles Cremeans, 43, of Franklin Furnace.

Arrested was 53-year-old Tracie Darby and she has been charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and third-degree felony tampering with evidence. She is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

It began when Scioto County 9-1-1 got a call at 4:15 a.m. asking for an ambulance to respond to 141 Tylers Way in Franklin Furnace. The caller stated that a man had fallen and had a possible head injury.

Green Township Ambulance transported Cremeans to St. Mary's ER in Ironton. The ambulance crew was told that it was a gunshot wound and they contacted the sheriff's office to let them know.

Cremeans died at the ER.

Deputies and detectives went to the house on Tylers Way and to the ER to start their investigation.

Darby was interviewed and then charged.

Cremeans was the owner of Chuck's Auto Repair in Ironton. His body has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.