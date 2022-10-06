Woman charged with shooting ex-husband at Fort Leonard Wood

A woman has been charged with shooting her ex-husband, an active duty Army soldier, earlier this week at Fort Leonard Wood.

Katara Hamilton, 30, was charged with assault with the intent to commit murder in connection with Tuesday night's shooting. Since the incident occurred at a U.S. Army Installation, the case is being handled in federal court.

According to court documents, Hamilton's ex-husband called 911 at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to report that Hamilton was at his home with a gun pointed at him demanding to see their son.

When a military police officer arrived in the area, he heard a gunshot and followed the noise.

The officer then came upon Hamilton standing in the driveway of a home holding a gun, and her ex-husband was requesting help for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Hamilton allegedly told law enforcement she did not intentionally shoot her ex-husband, but that the gun may have discharged when it fell out of her backpack. Hamilton's account contradicted what the victim and a witness told authorities, court documents say.

If convicted, Hamilton faces up to 20 years in prison. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment for this report.

