Woman charged after shooting near river

Jun. 11—A woman was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for the Memorial Day weekend shooting on the river.

On June 10, the District Attorney's Office charged Haley Lucinda Hathcox with two counts: assault and battery with a deadly weapon and feloniously pointing a firearm.

According to an affidavit, Grand River Dam Authority Police were dispatched to a disturbance at Eagle Bluff Resort on May 29.

"While officers were en route, GRDA dispatch advised a gunshot was heard in the background," the report stated. "When they arrived, GRDA officers found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the neck."

GRDA Lt. Paul Mader had Hathcox detained while additional officers began their investigation.

"Witnesses said that there had been a verbal argument between the two females, and the altercation had taken place outside of the tents at the campsite," said GRDA Sgt. Investigator Lissa Kennedy.

Hathcox allegedly pulled out a Ruger .380 and shot the girl in the neck during the altercation. The affidavit stated Hathcox then pointed the gun at the girl's boyfriend and pulled the trigger. The gun malfunctioned and Hathcox was taken to the ground.

"Hathcox pointed the handgun at him at a close proximity, pulled the trigger, and once again the round did not exit the chamber," said Kennedy.

The gun was taken away from Hathcox and the victim was airlifted to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa.

"When I made contact with Hathcox, who was in custody, I noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverages about her persons," said Kennedy. "Her behavior was erratic. Cherokee County was able to provide me a gun shot residue kit to preserve any possible evidence of GSR on Hathcox's hands."

Officials said Hathcox became belligerent and repeatedly stated she was defending herself.

Hathcox was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.

According to online court reports, Hathcox is slated to appear in court on June 29, at 1:30 p.m.