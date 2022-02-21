Woman charged in shooting of Oconto Falls officer pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Alisha Kocken of Oconto Falls is escorted into Oconto County Circuit Court on Sept. 20 for her initial appearance related to the shooting of Oconto Falls Police Officer Nicole Blaskowski on Aug. 6, 2021.

OCONTO – A woman accused of shooting an Oconto Falls Police officer last summer will present an insanity defense, her lawyer informed the court.

Attorney John Miller Carroll entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for Alisha Kocken.

Kocken, 29, is charged with attempted homicide and eight other charges related to the shooting of officer Nicole Blaskowski during an altercation in Kocken’s apartment building on Aug. 6.

The Wisconsin Forensic Unit will complete a psychiatric evaluation of Kocken. If the case goes to trial, the jury will first have to determine whether Kocken is guilty, and if so, whether she was sane at the time of the incident, according to Assistant District Attorney Lisa Rowe.

Though Kocken has previously been found competent to stand trial, her mental condition has been questioned since her arrest a short time after the incident.

After she was taken to the Oconto County Jail, correctional officers raised concerns about her competency, and she was transferred to Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

At an Aug. 20 hearing in the separate civil mental evaluation case, Judge Michael T. Judge ordered her committed for mental health treatment for six months.

However, Kocken was released Sept. 15 to the Oconto County Jail. In a letter to the court the same day, Carroll gave notice that Kocken was changing her plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, though she had not been formally arraigned.

At a Sept. 20 hearing, Carroll asked Oconto County Circuit Court Judge Jay N. Conley to return her to the mental health institute so she could continue treatment.

Conley denied the request, saying that while he was surprised to learn that Kocken was transferred to Oconto County, she wouldn’t be back at the jail without someone at Winnebago having determined she was ready to be released.

Carroll requested a competency examination to assess whether Kocken is able to understand the proceedings and assist in her defense, which Conley approved.

However, the exam in October found Kocken competent. At a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7, she was bound over for trial on six felony and three misdemeanor charges.

Oconto Falls Police Officer Nicole Blaskowski.

Blaskowski went to Kocken’s apartment after she reported someone tried to kidnap her child. But when the officer arrived, the child was home with her mother. According to testimony at the preliminary hearing, Kocken became increasingly upset and irrational, grabbed Blaskowski by her hair, pulled her down to her knees and removed the officer's holstered firearm.

Three shots were fired, one hitting a hallway wall, one striking the officer in her ballistic vest and the other grazing Blaskowski's scalp above her right eye.

Blaskowski, 34, a married mother of three, was treated at a Green Bay hospital and released the next day. At the time, she’d been with the department for about a year but had 10 years of previous experience.

