Woman charged with shooting at plane that was spraying for mosquitoes in Louisiana

MONROE, La. – A Louisiana woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot at a plane spraying for mosquitoes.

According to an arrest report for Stacy Nguyen Rodgers, 40, of Monroe, deputies were dispatched to an address regarding suspicious activity.

The suspect said a drone was flying over her property and she shot at it three times with a revolver-style pistol in an attempt to shoot it down.

A witness recorded the incident on a cell phone. The video showed the aircraft after Rodgers allegedly fired at it.

According to the report, the video clearly shows a manned aircraft flying over the property, and the suspect states, "He's coming back to taunt us."

The aircraft was in the area spraying for mosquitoes under contract with the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District. Nineteen mosquito pools in Ouachita Parish tested positive for West Nile virus in the most recent round of testing, and aerial spraying was scheduled for multiple locations.

Director Shannon Rider said no one in the aircraft was physically injured by the shooting, and the aircraft was not hit.

Deputies secured Rodgers' firearm and located three empty shell casings, one live round and an empty cylinder.

Rodgers was booked on one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Bail was set at $500, and the suspect has bonded out.

