Woman charged in son's death 2 decades after 2002 DUI crash

Jul. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown-area woman is accused of involuntary manslaughter related to a DUI crash 20 years ago that paralyzed her infant son and put him on a ventilator.

Autumn Marie Hartman, 40, was traveling through Lorain Borough in May 2002 when she struck a CamTran bus, causing injuries to her 14-month-old son that left him a quadriplegic and ventilator-reliant for life, police said.

The young man died in October 2021 due to cardiopulmonary arrest resulting from his quadriplegia and chronic trach dependence, Johnstown police Detective Mark Britton wrote in a criminal complaint.

An emergency room physician confirmed the death was a direct result from the May 2002 crash, enabling police to file additional charges on Hartman, who previously served time for reckless endangerment and drug violations more than a decade earlier.

Britton noted that the woman, who had no listed address, told police in an interview that she was a regular IV drug user at the time and that she used heroin earlier that day before starting her second shift at work.

At the time, police determined Hartman's vehicle was heading down Ohio Street when she crossed over a double yellow line and hit the bus.

According to police, Hartman admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said that the youth was initially brought into Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with reported "tremors," but he suffered a cardiac event in the emergency room.

Lees' office also investigated the death and ruled the cause as long- and short-term complications from blunt force injuries the boy received in the crash.

With the passage of time, he said, "these are the type of cases where something can easily slip through the cracks if you aren't asking the right questions," Lees said.

"His health complications were the reason he had that trach. Why was he quadriplegic? That auto accident."

Hartman is accused of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

She was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Aug. 10 before District Judge Kevin Price.