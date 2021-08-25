Woman charged in stabbing

Aug. 25—An Owensboro woman was charged with felony assault Tuesday in connection with a stabbing on Independence Avenue.

Owensboro Police Department reports say officers responded to the 1300 block of Independence Avenue at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday. Reports say officers found a man who had been stabbed once in the abdomen.

Reports say the man was treated for his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was released. Pamela Totten, 65, of Owensboro, was charged with second-degree assault in connection with the stabbing.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

