Woman charged with stabbing 68-year-old outside Regions had prior stabbing-related charges; was released on bail

Aug. 19—The woman involved in an alleged stabbing outside Regions Hospital Aug. 17 had been arrested and charged two weeks prior for stabbing a man in Minneapolis.

Jewlese Maxine Floyd, 20, of Minneapolis was charged Thursday with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing substantial bodily harm.

Floyd, who was charged Aug. 6 with second-degree assault for the Minneapolis incident, had been released on bail with her next court date set for Sept. 1.

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday she was seen at Regions Hospital in St. Paul speaking incoherently and acting strangely. She is seen on video surveillance digging into her purse, pulling out a knife and approaching a Subaru parked near the west entrance to the hospital.

A 68-year-old woman, who is not named in the complaint, was sitting in the car waiting, with the windows partially down, for her husband to have a procedure done. She was unable to wait in the hospital due to COVID restrictions.

The woman told police that she did not know Floyd and that Floyd approached her car, mumbled something and began to stab her, according to the complaint. Police said the woman was stabbed 15 times with a four-inch blade. One puncture penetrated the woman's abdomen, an injury that had to be closed via sedated surgery, the complaint states.

A witness told police he saw a woman attacking an older woman who was sitting inside of the Subaru. He said that when she walked away, he followed and took the knife from her in order to prevent another assault.

Hospital security held Floyd until police arrived. The 68-year-old woman was taken into the hospital for treatment.

Floyd was released on bail by Ramsey County Judge Richard Kyle on the condition that she stay away from Regions Hospital. She is ordered to appear in court Sept. 13.

In the Minneapolis incident, Aug. 4, about 10 p.m., Metro Transit police officers were dispatched to the Nicollet Avenue light rail station to find a man bleeding from his face. He told police that he had exited the station when he was knocked to the ground by someone behind him. He noticed he was bleeding and realized he had been cut by a knife.

Surveillance video of the incident shows Floyd stab the man, according to the complaint. Officers arrested Floyd and found a folding multi-tool knife on the light rail platform, the complaint states.