Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend for second time

Jun. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman is in jail on charges she stabbed the same man on Saturday that she was charged with stabbing in 2017.

Lanette Danae Rebacca Hasselrig, 29, of Solomon Homes, was arrested Saturday after Johnstown police were sent to an Iolite Avenue home and found a man with two stab wounds in his arm. The alleged victim, Stanford Brisbone, told police he was stabbed by Haselrig, according to the criminal complaint.

Haselrig was arraigned by District Judge Rick Varner on one count of felony aggravated assault. She was placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of the $100,000 bond.

In April 2017 Haselrig was charged with aggravated assault and two lesser charges after she allegedly stabbed Brisbone three times in the back, shoulder and chest during an argument at her Bedford Street home.

The aggravated assault charges were later withdrawn because Brisbone refused to testify, police said in 2017. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

Saturday's incident came just minutes after Haselrig was released from a holding cell where she had just spent six hours for public intoxication following an earlier incident at the same Iolite Avenue residence, police noted in the court papers. At that time, Haselrig and Brisbone were in a verbal altercation.