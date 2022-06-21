Woman charged with stabbing death extradited back to NH

Jun. 21—A 34-year-old woman charged with stabbing a 71-year-old Manchester man to death before fleeing in his car last month has returned to New Hampshire after waiving extradition from Massachusetts, according to the attorney general.

Stephanie Beard waived her right to extradition proceedings Tuesday morning in the South Boston Division of the Boston Municipal Court, according to a news release.

John Glennon was found stabbed to death around 8 a.m. on May 13 inside his apartment at 323 Franklin St. Authorities allege Beard stabbed him in the head, according to a news release. She was also charged with stealing Glennon's silver Subaru Impreza.

Boston police arrested Beard the next day after a warrant was issued charging her with second-degree murder the day before in Manchester.

Beard is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.

Glennon lived in the Carpenter Center, a downtown apartment building for seniors.