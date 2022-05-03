Woman charged with stabbing in Hanover Township

May 3—HANOVER TWP. — Township police arrested a woman on allegations she stabbed a man during a disturbance in the Marian Terrace apartment complex Monday night.

Chrystina Geneane Walker, 39, swung a sharp instrument described as a thin pen blade several times before she stabbed Lukas Fuqua in the back on Mark Drive just after 7:30 p.m., according to court records.

Fuqua jumped onto a vehicle that drove away to avoid Walker after he was injured, court records say.

Walker was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. She was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of 1210 Mark Dr. on a complaint a man was threatening another man with a firearm.

As officers arrived, Fuqua was encountered crouched next to a vehicle yelling he was stabbed. Fuqua removed his shirt that exposed a puncture wound to his upper left back, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint says Fuqua was arguing with an ex-girlfriend inside a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and an unidentified man brandished a firearm threatening Fuqua.

Walker exited her apartment and approached the vehicle Fuqua occupied in an attempt to remove an infant.

Fuqua began yelling at Walker to keep away from the infant resulting in Walker swinging a long, thin pen blade at him, the complaint says.

Fuqua turned to run when he was stabbed in the back, according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint say Fuqua then jumped onto the vehicle as it drove away to escape Walker.