Woman charged with stabbing outside Regions hospital in St. Paul has been detained, awaiting competency eval

Aug. 25—The woman involved in an alleged stabbing outside Regions Hospital on Aug. 17 has been detained in jail and ordered to be evaluated for her mental competency. She will appear before the court Oct. 14.

Jewlese Maxine Floyd, 20, of Minneapolis was charged Thursday with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing substantial bodily harm after she approached a 68-year-old woman waiting in her car and stabbed her 15 times. She did not know the woman.

This was the second stabbing incident with which she had been charged in the span of three weeks. She was charged Aug. 6 with second-degree assault for cutting a man in the face at the Nicollet Avenue light rail station in Minneapolis Aug. 4. She had been released on bail when the Regions Hospital incident happened.