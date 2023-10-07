Woman charged with stabbing teen girl to death downtown: CPD
A woman charged with stabbing a teen girl to death downtown will remain in custody, a judge said on Saturday.
This week, we cover Sam Altman backing a teen's AI startup, Google's hardware event (and first impressions of the Pixel 8 Pro), Flexport drama, and the ongoing FTX fallout. Also on the agenda: Gmail's harsher rules to prevent spam, TikTok testing an ad-free subscription plan, and LinkedIn going big on AI tools. Altman backs teen entrepreneurs: Sam Altman is among the backers of an AI startup, founded by two teenagers, that’s aiming to assist businesses in automating workflows in "previously unexplored" ways.
The Braves and Dodgers will also play their first playoff games of 2023 after earning the top two seeds in the NL.
We've got another fun day of college football ahead.
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
A contestant on the reality show says the crew did not intervene when she was allegedly assaulted.
NPH made his film debut 35 years ago, one year before beginning his four-year run on "Doogie Howser, M.D."
Experts call vaginal estrogen "the holy grail" for its effectiveness in improving vulvar or vaginal itching and burning, painful sex and recurring UTIs.
The September jobs report is the latest piece of resilient economic data to come in amid consistent calls for a slowdown in the US economy.
Hiring in the accommodations industry is one of the remaining holdouts in bringing the labor market all the way back to its pre-pandemic condition.
The US economy added almost twice the number of jobs expected in September, while the unemployment rate was steady.
The odds of winning Saturday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
“It’s going to be the best one in the WNBA, without question," Ishbia said.
LeBron James said his plan is to play in at least three of the Lakers’ six preseason games this fall.
Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?
A NJ man is in big trouble after ramming a local home and the police station, but he at least had the right soundtrack playing in the background.
Enos didn't appreciate students questioning why he went into shotgun on fourth-and-1.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will try to force Elon Musk to testify over his Twitter stock purchases. The federal agency charged with regulating securities markets is currently investigating Musk for allegedly violating securities laws when he bought Twitter shares before buying the social media platform, which he has since renamed X. Buying Twitter stock before acquiring the company could mean Musk was guilty of insider trading, market manipulation or even violation for fair market disclosure.