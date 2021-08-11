Woman charged with stalking Georgetown police chief back in court

Aug. 11—NEWBURYPORT — A Georgetown woman charged with harassing the town's police chief was expected to be evaluated by a Newburyport District Court clinician on Tuesday as part of her conditions for release imposed upon her arraignment in 2020.

Michele Velleman, 50, of Elm Street was arraigned in Haverhill District Court in June 2020 on four counts of threatening, witness intimidation, stalking and making annoying phone calls. She was released without bail but ordered not to post on social media and not to call 911 except for a legitimate emergency.

While also facing criminal charges, Velleman was served with a restraining order by Chief Donald Cudmore that orders her to have no contact with him.

Court documents show that the case was transferred to Newburyport District Court from a Haverhill courthouse in January to avoid a possible conflict of interest. Since Velleman's arraignment, there have at least two motions filed by Essex County prosecutors to revoke her release for failing to meet court-appointed requirements. Both motions were denied by a judge.

Velleman was back in court on Tuesday morning hoping a judge would hear her motion to fire her attorney. Judge Peter Doyle informed her that he was unable to hear her motion due to a conflict and said a second judge in the courthouse might be able to hear the motion in the afternoon session.

Doyle then asked Velleman whether she would consent to having the court's clinician evaluate her while they waited.

She agreed to the evaluation but it was unknown at press time whether it took place.

Velleman's next court date is Sept. 15.

In April 2020, Cudmore alerted state police that for more than 2 1/2 years, Velleman allegedly had been harassing and making threatening statements not only to him but to his wife and family.

The alleged harassment began in response to Cudmore's investigation of her claims that her ex-boyfriend, then-Georgetown police Detective Adam Raymond, was harassing and abusing her.

Raymond, a Newburyport resident, resigned from the department in 2017 amid claims he stalked and harassed Velleman. In 2019, Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray submitted a letter to the court stating that his department received information that Raymond faced allegations similar to those offenses.

In the current case, Cudmore stated that Velleman, using several different names, posted "thousands" of social media links on Facebook and three YouTube videos containing what he called "inaccurate information, lies and fabricated material concerning her disdain for me, my family and the Georgetown Police Department."

"As discussed, this case has been ongoing for almost three years now and she has sent me over 1,500 emails," Cudmore wrote in his memo to the state police. "The majority of these emails have been harassing in nature and directed towards me. Additionally, some of the emails have been threatening towards my family and me."

Among the social media posts were claims that Cudmore "killed three squirrels" and posted them on the door of a selectman's house and that the entire department was covering up what she called the "chief's criminal acts as they are criminals as well," according to Cudmore's report to state police.

To cover her tracks, Velleman used nine email domain names and sent so many emails to the department, a tactic Cudmore called "email bombing," that it clogged the department's email server. On April 3, 2020, alone, she sent 30 emails, according to Cudmore's report.

"As a result of the above, my family has endured Velleman's stalking, intimidating behavior, harassment and slander for almost three years now. She has used social media and sent email messages to many other police officers and public agencies to spread lies, misinformation and false allegations against me, my family and the police department I command," Cudmore wrote.

State police Sgt. Peter Sherber obtained a warrant for Velleman's arrest on April 13, 2020, according to court records.