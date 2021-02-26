Woman charged with stealing $25k, including a vacation, from man with brain aneurysm

Feb. 26—A woman in northern Cobb County faces four felony charges after police say she took advantage of someone who had a brain aneurysm and was repeatedly hospitalized.

Diana Mirtala Mitchell, 52, had known Richard Krouse about a month when he had a brain aneurysm in December 2019. The aneurysm required him to stay in a hospital for about two months, Cobb police said in the arrest warrant.

During this hospitalization, police say Mitchell moved into Krouse's home and began spending money from his bank account, which would ultimately total about $25,000.

Krouse returned home in February 2020, but fell ill again and was hospitalized April 1, police said.

Mitchell's spending included a four-day vacation to Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, which cost $1,656.53, per the warrant. She also used his account to rent an apartment in the Town Center area for $1,395 a month and utilities, using his name to transfer power service to the apartment.

The bank account was closed after June 30, 2020, when Krouse's brother, Scott Krouse, received a power of attorney for his affairs, police said.

Mitchell is also accused of signing her name as a purchaser on the title to Krouse's 2011 Lexus IS250 in July.

Mitchell was arrested Sunday and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, with one count of theft by taking over $1,500 and three counts of identity theft. She was released Monday on a $25,000 bond.