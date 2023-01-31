Woman charged with stealing identity

Jan. 31—State Police said a Connecticut woman was arrested for stealing the identity of a Schoharie County resident.

According to a media release, troopers received a complaint May 14, 2022, that a credit card had been opened in a victim's name without their knowledge or permission. An investigation found Ashley M. Vanbenschoten, 34, of Plainfield, Connecticut, applied for and was granted a credit card in the victim's name, took money out of a bank account belonging to the victim without permission on multiple occasions, and used an additional credit card without authorization from the victim numerous times. The total financial loss was more than $7,500, resulting from more than 200 unauthorized transactions. In addition, the investigation discovered Vanbenschoten opened a utility account using the victim's name and information without permission.

Vanbenschoten was charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, two counts of first-degree identity theft, a class D felony, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

Vanbenschoten surrendered herself on Jan. 26, at the Cobleskill barracks for processing, the release said. She was arraigned at the Cobleskill Town Court and released under the supervision of the Schoharie County Probation Department.