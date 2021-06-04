Woman charged with stealing sheriff's SUV

Jun. 4—GREENSBORO — A woman who had just been released from the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro stole the sheriff's Chevy Tahoe on Thursday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

Jessica Gay Parks, 32, of Julian, had been booked into the jail about 11 a.m. by Greensboro police on charges of obstructing a public officer by providing a false name, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering. After her charges were processed, a magistrate released Parks about 1:20 p.m. on a written promise to appear in court, a press release said.

After her release, she went into the sheriff's office parking lot and tried the door handles of several vehicles, the press release said.

The county-owned Tahoe was locked, but it appears that a spare set of electronic car keys inside the vehicle may have caused the doors to become unlocked when Parks pulled on one of the door handles, the press release said.

Parks got inside, rummaged through its contents, and remained there until about 4:40 p.m., when she used the spare keys to start the vehicle and drive away, the release said.

Rogers walked outside a few minutes later and saw that the vehicle was missing.

Using a GPS device, officials found the Tahoe about 30 minutes later at a gas station just four miles from the sheriff's office, the press release said. Parks was still in the vehicle and was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny of personal property and resisting arrest. She was confined at the Greensboro jail on Friday with bond set at $10,000 secured.

Rogers met briefly with Parks at the jail on Friday morning, and she was contrite and apologetic, the press release said. Rogers asked about her physical condition, counseled her about the seriousness of her actions, prayed with her, and encouraged her to seek assistance from the Sheriff's Inmate Re-entry Program once her charges are resolved.