Woman charged with strangling son said she did it to get back at her mother

Taylor Hartz, The Day, New London, Conn.
·5 min read

Mar. 23—A New London woman who is charged in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son allegedly told police that she killed him to get revenge on her mother and that she was "excited" that she killed him by strangling him and feeding him CBD gummy bears, court records show.

Tiffany Farrauto, 33, allegedly told a New London police officer that she killed her son to "get back at her mother," who she said she blamed for her own failures, according to an unsealed arrest warrant obtained by The Day.

Farrauto appeared Tuesday in court, where she was ordered to a 60-day hold at a mental health facility. Her mother, Cindy Steenson, sat in the courtroom and wiped her tears under a protective face shield, a box of tissues in her lap, as her daughter was brought in from the York Correctional Institution and deemed not competent for trial.

Farrauto allegedly told police on March 7 that she strangled her son and fed him CBD gummy bears. The boy, identified as David Jasmin, was found dead in their home at 242 Nautilus Drive that morning with lacerations and abrasions across his chest and marks on his neck, the warrant said.

Police initially responded to a parking lot outside the home at 6:27 a.m. following reports of a woman screaming obscenities and smashing a red SUV with a baseball bat, according to police.

When officers approached Farrauto in the parking lot, she allegedly spoke in a calm voice and told officers that she was damaging the car "because she wanted to," according to the warrant.

She then told officers "you can take me away now" and said "because my son is already dead in the house."

After being arrested about 6:48 a.m., Farrauto allegedly told officers, "I did it. I [expletive] did it!" She also said, "I just killed my son" and "I'm so excited about it too. I never thought I would do that," according to the warrant.

An officer found David on a mattress on the floor inside the apartment, propped up by bedding at the foot of the mattress. Gummy bear candies were scattered across his chest, the bedding and the floor, the warrant said.

An officer performed CPR on the boy, who was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The warrant also stated that officers received a sworn statement from a neighbor who lives below the apartment Farrauto rented who said that at about 4:30 a.m. on March 7 they heard a child screaming and crying and heard noises that sounded like something being thrown around.

At the time of her arrest, Farrauto allegedly told officers, "You can do whatever you want in heaven, it doesn't matter how much you sinned," and recited passages from the Bible. She also told an officer that she had been the victim of sexual assault and had written about it in her journal, the warrant said.

Investigators noted possible injuries on Farrauto's left hand, including torn skin and discoloration.

Farrauto, who was a single mother, according to her family, was arraigned on March 8 and was charged with murder. She appeared in court in person on Tuesday in shackles and a yellow jumpsuit. Judge Hillary B. Strackbein ordered her committed to a 60-day hold at Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown and found that she was not competent to stand trial.

Farrauto's court-appointed attorney, Aimee Mahon, recommended to the judge that Farrauto receive mental health care and be deemed unfit for trial. The court heard testimony from Jo-Ann Holmes, a licensed clinical social worker from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Office of Forensic Evaluations in Norwich.

Holmes said she evaluated Farrauto on March 12 along with a psychiatrist and a psychologist, interviewing her for more than two hours and reviewing records associated with her case and her health.

Holmes and her team formed a unanimous opinion that Farrauto would be unable to understand court proceedings against her, would not be able to assist in her own defense and was not competent to stand trial.

Holmes said that Farrauto had "residual psychiatric symptoms" including a disorganized thought process and high levels of emotionality that would impact her ability to learn and retain new information and that she was highly suggestible.

Holmes recommended that Farrauto be committed to Whiting and said that she was confident that Farrauto could be restored to competency after receiving treatment.

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families said Farrauto had recently asked for help and reported that she thought someone had hurt her son. They had previously assisted the family for issues related to substance abuse.

At a candlelight vigil held for her grandson on March 8, Farrauto's mother said that she had no knowledge of her daughter being diagnosed with any mental illnesses.

She said her daughter had struggled with some traumatic events in the past few years and was prone to mood swings and intense emotions but had never been violent. In the days before the murder, Steenson said, "something was going on" with her daughter that she wished she had taken more seriously.

After Tuesday's hearing, Steenson said she was still no closer to understanding what had happened to her grandson.

The court appearance was the first time Steenson had seen her daughter since her grandson's death. She said the family had just recently laid him to rest.

Farrauto never faced the courtroom gallery, and Steenson said she felt that she barely got to see her daughter but was comforted "just to know that she's actually still here."

Steenson said she was glad her daughter was going to a hospital, where she hopes she will get the individualized help she thinks she needs.

Farrauto's next court date is scheduled for May 20.

t.hartz@theday.com

Recommended Stories

  • California Rescue Caring for Two Jelly Bean-Sized Baby Hummingbirds Found Alone in Tiny Nests

    SPCA Monterey County shared that baby hummingbirds, often affected by storms and yard work, are often the first birds they care for each Spring

  • Kim Tyler Dies: ‘Please Don’t Eat The Daisies’ Child Actor Was 66

    Kim Tyler, a child actor of the 1960s best known for playing the eldest son in the 1965-67 NBC family sitcom Please Don’t Eat the Daisies, died of cancer Feb. 10 at his Hollywood Heights home. He was 66. Tyler’s death was announced this week by his family. Although his first TV credit was in […]

  • Jackie Kennedy's Marriage Into the Kennedy Family Brought On the Same Pressures Faced by Meghan Markle

    When Jackie Kennedy (then known as Jacqueline Bouvier, later known as Jackie O.) first met John F. Kennedy Jr. and his big, rambunctious family, she was coming to the table with a world of reservations, having broken off a previous engagement to John Husted when the constraints of that expected family life felt too overwhelming. […]

  • 1-year-old dies after she’s bitten on the head by family dog, Illinois police say

    She had celebrated her first birthday the week before.

  • Adorable Special Needs Puppy Has Her Helmet Outfitted With Cat Ears

    Tilly the pint-sized wonder may have a brain condition, but she’s not letting that stop her from living her best life—including making new feline friends!

  • A senior citizen was sexually assaulted in Miami Beach, cops say. Photos of suspect released.

    An elderly woman was stalked, attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Miami Beach on Saturday. New surveillance photos show what he looks like as police ask for help finding him.

  • 'American Idol' Contestant Funke Lagoke Breaks Silence on Instagram After Her Dramatic Fall

    She and fellow contestant Ronda Felton aren't happy that ABC decided to air the footage.

  • New Jersey School District Suspends Vice Principal After COVID Outbreak at Elementary School

    Eight staff members and a student at Ella G. Clarke Elementary School contracted COVID-19

  • 4 suspects charged in murder of Arlington man forcibly tattooed with girlfriend’s name

    Four suspects have been arrested in the shooting of a 22-year-old man whose body was found Feb. 4 in a drainage creek near Texas 360 in Euless.

  • Jill Duggar Admits She Hasn't Visited the Duggar Family Home in a "Couple Years"

    With things rocky between Jill Duggar and the rest of her famous family, she explained why she hasn't visited her parents' place, aka "the big house," in a couple of years.

  • 2-year-old girl run over while playing in family’s driveway, Texas police say

    “This was purely just a tragic accident.”

  • Oh, baby! Rahm says he'll leave at once for birth of child

    Jon Rahm is the third betting favorite at the Masters, listed by Westgate Superbook at 12-1 behind Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. “All I can say is if anybody’s thinking of betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there’s a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week,” he said Tuesday from the Dell Technologies Match Play. Rahm isn’t sure what to think except that he’s excited about impending fatherhood.

  • Man rescues child floating on ice with fishing rod

    In a video published by Richard Garda, he is seen casting a fishing rod equipped with a weight in the direction of the boy who caught it and then slowly pulling him towards the river bank.The air temperature in Kyiv hovers around 0°C, so a swim in the ice-cold water could end badly for the boy, whose piece of ice got carried dozens of meters away from the bank.The unusual rescue operation worked perfectly as the boy was seen stepping from the ice piece to the bank without even getting his feet wet.

  • Young Father and His Girlfriend Plunge to Their Deaths After Falling from Icy Hiking Trail

    Wayne Beckford, 28, and his girlfriend Kassandra Caceres, 30, are believed to have fallen about 100 feet from "ice covered cliff bands" on Dorr Mountain near Bar Harbor, Maine

  • Detroit mayor: HGTV's Curtis was 'scammed' in house deal

    The star of HGTV's “Rehab Addict Rescue” apparently was “scammed” when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn't the owner, the mayor said. The Detroit Land Bank Authority holds the title to the house. Nicole Curtis said she paid $17,000 for the property in 2017 and has spent $60,000 in repairs and other costs so far.

  • Sussexes' aide says all white people are 'rife with internalised racism'

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new strategist has claimed all white people are “rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias.” Genevieve Roth said she realised she was “racist” after marrying her black husband. “Race is an issue in our marriage because as a white woman of privilege, I have racist tendencies written in at a cellular level,” she said. The comment echoes an observation made by Prince Harry, who said his own upbringing and education meant he had been ignorant about the widespread nature of racism until he met his wife. Ms Roth founded Invisible Hand, a “female-led, diverse team" based in New York that is now advising the couple’s Archewell Foundation. She has written about how it was only when she married her husband, Jordan, that she realised the world treats her differently to him. “As a white American woman, I have too often made the mistake of considering racial injustice as something happening to black people that I needed to empathise with and fight for, instead of understanding it as something that I myself was creating and responsible for,” she told Australian social enterprise Primer. Alaskan-born Ms Roth wrote in Good Housekeeping last year: “It does not matter how many marches I have planned or how many progressive candidates I have campaigned for or how many times I have chanted Black Lives Matter in the streets: I am rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias. “And to all of the non-black folks reading this, we need to get clear on something: So are you.” Similarly, Prince Harry told GQ magazine last year: “Unconscious bias… having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed.” “Sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it (existed), especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.” He said it would take “every single one of us” to instigate change. Archewell’s partnership with Ms Roth, a former magazine journalist who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was announced this week as the foundation revealed a number of staff changes.

  • The 14 Best Graphic T-Shirts to Flex This Spring

    Because that free-gift-with-purchase tee won't cut it. From Men's Health

  • More than 1,600 cattle on second Spanish cattle ship to be killed

    Spain on Monday ordered the slaughter of 1,610 cattle which have been stuck aboard the Elbeik livestock ship since December, just weeks after hundreds of cattle on another vessel met a similar fate. The agriculture ministry said the animals were unfit for further travel and could not be re-imported into the European Union, meaning they must be isolated and killed in the coming days. In December, Turkish authorities rejected the animals and another 850 Spanish cattle aboard the Lebanon-flagged Karim Allah over concerns they had bovine bluetongue virus, turning both vessels into international pariahs.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother