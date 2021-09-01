Woman charged in Taoist Temple fire in court on burglary charges; arson arraignment set for Sept. 16

Aug. 31—The woman suspected of setting a fire that nearly destroyed Hanford's historic Taoist Temple Museum in May, appeared in court Tuesday morning for arraignment on charges stemming from an unrelated burglary case.

During the same hearing Tuesday, Kings County Superior Court Judge Randy Edwards scheduled Maxine Montenegro's arraignment in the arson case for next month.

Montenegro was ordered to return to court for the arson arraignment on Sept. 16.

The burglary allegedly took place on June 9, when Montenegro was found unconscious in a Hanford residence, according to Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade.

"She has an open burglary case right now, which is a ... first-degree residential burglary," Esbenshade said. "And she's in custody on that case. And then, she also now officially has the arson case."

Esbenshade added that in addition to arraignment in the arson case during Montenegro's next court hearing, a date would likely be set for the preliminary hearing. She is being represented by attorney Jeffrey Boggs.

Montenegro, 37, has been charged with setting the fire on the night of May 12 at the wooden temple, which dates back to the late 1870s. The fire destroyed the staircase and many of the priceless artifacts inside.

The building, however, remains structurally sound, and historic papers documenting the arrival of Chinese immigrants to Kings County were also saved. Arianne Wing and her husband, Steve Banister, run the temple, and have credited the prompt response of firefighters for preventing the entire museum from being lost.

The day after the fire, an arson investigation examining surveillance cameras set up in the alley showed footage of a woman lighting what appeared to be clothing on fire, then stuffing it under the door, according to the Hanford Police Department. The heat from the fire was reportedly intense enough to melt one of the cameras.

Based on her appearance, the suspect was believed to be a transient. Detectives, with help from officers assigned to the HART Team (Homeless Assistance and Resource Team), spoke with transients that frequented the area and said they were able to identify the woman as Montenegro.

Detectives located Montenegro, questioned her about the fire, and felony charges of arson were submitted to the Kings County District Attorney's Office. Police said there was no indication that the fire was racially motivated.

If convicted, Montenegro faces 12 years in prison for the burglary and 17 years for the arson.