Woman charged in Terrebonne bank fraud investigation

A St. Martinville woman has been arrested in connection with a major Terrebonne Parish theft investigation, authorities said.

Christina Alcorn, 33, is charged with felony theft, identity theft, bank fraud and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, ecstasy and heroin, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

She is also wanted on numerous charges from different agencies in multiple states, authorities said.

More: It all starts at home: Houma area gathering takes a stand against violent crime

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating Alcorn after receiving complaints from two local furniture businesses which reported fraudulent purchases. Following an investigation, detectives linked Alcorn to the transactions, authorities said.

Detectives found Alcorn Friday at a local business and took her into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said. While executing a search warrant of her car, authorities found over 58 grams of assorted drugs including heroin, marijuana and ecstasy.

Investigators learned of an address in St. Martinville where Alcorn lived which had not been previously known, the Sheriff’s Office said. With help from the St. Martinville Police Department, authorities found additional evidence linking the suspect to the thefts.

Detectives found several credit card-related items, an embossing machine which is used by banks to create debit or credit cards and more than 5 pounds of marijuana, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators also found evidence that indicated Alcorn used fraudulent identifications to carry out her crimes, authorities said.

Alcorn, who originally hails from California, is also wanted in Arkansas in a similar investigation, authorities said. She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where she remains on $380,000 bail. She is also being held on pending charges from different agencies.

Detectives recovered the stolen merchandise and returned it back to the businesses, the Sheriff’s Office said.

More: Thibodaux woman accused of Assumption Parish financial crimes

Story continues

Sheriff Tim Soignet commended his officers for their work in the case.

“These types of cases can be very detailed and time consuming, and our detectives do an excellent job investigating these crimes,” the sheriff said. “Our detectives are the best around, and I want offenders to know that Terrebonne Parish will not tolerate our local businesses being victimized.”

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Woman charged in Terrebonne bank fraud investigation