Woman charged in Thomasville stabbings found

Jul. 6—THOMASVILLE — A 32-year-old woman who police say stabbed her grandparents early Tuesday in Thomasville was arrested in Archdale Thursday morning.

A customer at a convenience store in the 10200 block of S. Main Street recognized Kristin Lynn Billings from news and social media reports about the stabbings and notified a store employee, who called police, the Thomasville Police Department said.

Billings, who is homeless, had solicited a ride by the time officers arrived at the store, but witnesses were able to provide law enforcement with the description of the vehicle Billings left in. Archdale Police Department officers found and stopped the vehicle about 8:45 a.m., and Billings was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Billings was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of interfering with 911 communication, the Thomasville Police Department said. She was being held in the Davidson County Jail with bond set at $500,000 secured.

The stabbing at a house in the 700 block of Burgin Street was reported about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. A 73-year-old woman was taken by Davidson County EMS to Novant Thomasville Medical Center, then flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. A handicapped 75-year-old man was taken by Davidson County EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

Both were listed in stable condition, police said. Their names were not released.

Billings hid both victims' cellphones before leaving the house, police said.

No other information about the stabbings and what happened at the house was released.