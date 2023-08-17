Woman charged with threatening to kill judge overseeing Donald Trump's election case

Abigail Jo Shry said she had no intention of going to Washington to carry out her threats - Brazoria County

A Texas woman has been charged with threatening to kill the judge overseeing a criminal case against Donald Trump.

Abigail Jo Shry, 43, allegedly called US District Judge Tanya Chutkan a “stupid slave” and used another racial slur in a voicemail message she left at the Washington courthouse.

She is reported to have said: “You are in our sights, we want to kill you... If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b----.

“You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”

Ms Shry also threatened to kill Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democratic congresswoman from Texas running for mayor of Houston, according to a criminal complaint.

Tanya S Chutkan, a US district judge, is overseeing the election subversion case against Donald Trump - US Courts/Reuters

Federal agents subsequently traced the number and visited Ms Shry’s home, where she admitted making the call.

The 43-year-old said she had no intention of going to Washington to carry out her threats, before adding: “If Shelia Jackson Lee comes to Alvin [a city in Texas], then we need to worry.”

Mr Trump appeared before Ms Chutkan at a federal courthouse on August 3, charged with four criminal counts over allegations he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The former president posted on his Truth Social platform the following day: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”

Last Friday, Judge Chutkan warned that both sides should avoid any “inflammatory statements” about the case.

Mr Trump has since referred to the judge as “highly partisan” and claimed she “obviously wants me behind bars”.

Mr Trump has referred to Judge Chutkan as 'highly partisan' and claimed she 'obviously wants me behind bars' - ED JONES/United States District Court for/AFP/Getty Images

Personal details of the Georgia grand jury members who voted to indict the Republican frontrunner in a separate case were this week leaked online by his supporters.

An investigative organisation found social media users had called for violence to be used against the individuals along with Fani Willis, the lead prosecutor.

The 98-page indictment claims Mr Trump “unlawfully conspired” to change the election outcome while participating in a “criminal enterprise”, under legislation used for dismantling the Mafia and organised crime.

Mr Trump has denied all charges and says he will reveal “irrefutable” evidence to exonerate himself on Monday.

