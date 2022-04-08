Woman charged in three cases with identify theft for 'large-scale fraud' in Fox Valley

APPLETON – A woman who police connected to a string of mail thefts around Outagamie County last month is facing charges in multiple cases of identity theft for financial gain around the Fox Valley.

Danika Viasana, 32, of Green Bay, faces charges in three cases for misappropriating identities to obtain money. Two cases are in Outagamie County, and one is in Calumet County.

Viasana made her initial court appearance Thursday over video call for an Outagamie County case in which she is charged with eight counts of misappropriating identities to obtain money.

According to the criminal complaint for that case, Viasana used other people's identities to open bank accounts and obtain financial goods like credit and loans. Officials say she had multiple bank accounts in many different people's names, which she would transfer money between. Investigators reported evidence of fraud taking place throughout multiple months in 2021.

The criminal complaint called the investigation "a large-scale fraud case," and stated that it involved investigators from the Grand Chute Police Department, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department and the Appleton Police Department.

In August 2021, an investigator located mail, financial documents, Social Security cards and fraudulent checks in other people's names at a house where Viasana had been staying at for a few months earlier that year, until she was reportedly kicked out for using drugs, according to two criminal complaints. The stolen documents were found in a bag with other belongings confirmed to belong to Viasana.

At that time, police also conducted a search of downloaded data from Viasana's phone. According to the criminal complaints, investigators located photos of banking information in other people's names, photos of drivers licenses and ID cards with names and photos that did not match, as well as Google searches for things like "duplicate drivers license" and "29 year old white male brown hair passport photo."

In the other Outagamie County identity fraud case, Viasana is charged with 11 counts of misappropriating identities to obtain money as party to a crime. She made her initial court appearance for that case via video March 11.

According to the criminal complaint for that case, Viasana is suspected of working with her boyfriend to defraud his elderly father. Viasana's boyfriend's sister, the guardian of their father, provided evidence to police that Viasana and her boyfriend were writing checks in the father's name and cashing them.

Police conducting a search of Viasana's car in August 2021 located 18 miscellaneous credit and debit cards under Viasana's name, and 28 credit and debit cards in other people's names, five of which were under the name of her boyfriend's father, according to the criminal complaint. Additionally, police found other people's Social Security cards, paperwork in other people's names, and checks written out to and from various names for whom Viasana possessed credit and debit cards.

During a search of Viasana's boyfriend's car, investigators located more credit and debit cards, and multiple checkbooks and paperwork in other people's names. According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, Viasana's boyfriend has not been formally charged in relation to the case.

In the Calumet County case, Viasana is charged with six counts of misappropriating identities to obtain money, as well as one count of fraud against a financial institution of a value between $10,000 and $100,000, one count of wire fraud of a financial institution, and eight counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The criminal complaint for that case cited the same evidence as was found in investigators' August 2021 searches of Viasana's belongings and phone.

Investigators also found text messages between Viasana and an individual — called "Victim 1," in the criminal complaint — regarding the two meeting for the first time, Viasana indicating that she wanted the individual to take out a car loan for her in January 2020, the individual's repeated refusals to take out the loan, "emotional manipulation" from Viasana, the individual being upset to find loans were taken out in their name, and Viasana taking checks from the individual's personal checkbook, the criminal complaint said.

Viasana has been in custody at Outagamie County Jail since March 9, when she was arrested after police located meth, drug paraphernalia and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Viasana will return to court for further proceedings in both Outagamie County identify theft cases April 14. For the Calumet County identity theft charges, Viasana's jury status hearing is scheduled for May 17, with a jury trial beginning June 1.

In addition to the identity theft charges, Viasana has multiple open cases in Outagamie County related to drug possession and bail jumping.

