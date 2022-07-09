Woman charged with throwing passenger from car

Jul. 9—HIGH POINT — A High Point woman has been charged with critically injuring another woman by throwing her from a car along a road in north High Point late Thursday night.

Just before 11:35 p.m., emergency dispatchers were called to the 1200 block of Tarrant Road, where a female caller who was uncooperative with a dispatcher would only tell them that someone had fallen out of a car and needed help, according to the High Point Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway suffering from serious injuries to her head and upper body.

After investigating, police determined that Nikiya Banks Gray, 30, of High Point, the driver of the car, and the injured woman, Kendra Shavon Weldon, 26, of Greensboro, were involved in a domestic disturbance.

Gray was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle with Weldon standing in the driver's door jamb. The car went into reverse and began to back up with Weldon still in the door jamb, according to police.

Weldon jumped onto the side of the car. The driver fled the area and ended up on Tarrant Road with Weldon still hanging on to the exterior of the vehicle. While on Tarrant Road, Weldon was thrown from the vehicle.

Gray remained on scene and contacted 911 stating that someone had fallen out of a vehicle and needed help, according to police.

Gray was charged with driving while impaired during the initial investigation with bond set at $100,000 secured.

Later in the investigation Gray was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury. For these charges, she is being detained on a domestic hold, according to police.

Weldon underwent surgery for her injuries and was in stable condition Friday at an area hospital with critical injuries not considered life-threatening.