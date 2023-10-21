Woman charged with trafficking after cocaine found hidden in coffee in Forsyth County

Most people take their coffee with cream and sugar, not cocaine.

Drug task force agents in Johns Creek and Forsyth County recently arrested a woman who they believe was mailing large amounts of cocaine.

Agents received a tip about cocaine coming through the mail and being dispersed throughout Forsyth County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators determined that the packages were being shipped from a national delivery service to 35-year-old Alexandra Claerbout’s home in Cumming.

Authorities were able to intercept one of the packages making its way to Claerbout’s home. Forsyth County K9 Buzz alerted on the package.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

TRENDING STORIES:

When they inspected it, they found over 60 grams of cocaine hidden in a bag of coffee.

An undercover detective posing as a delivery man delivered the package to her house. When they searched her home, they found more cocaine and packaging items.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



