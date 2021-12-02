Woman charged with trafficking fentanyl

Dec. 1—ATHENS — A woman was charged with drug trafficking after narcotics agents with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office observed what appeared to be a drug transaction, the sheriff said Wednesday.

April Caroline Christensen, 38, is in Limestone County Jail with no bail set after she was apprehended by authorities.

She was found to have 54 grams of fentanyl and $3,080 in her vehicle when she was stopped at the Town Center shopping center, Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine, and 2 milligrams can cause an overdose.

"This is excellent work by our narcotics unit," McLaughlin said in a statement. "Anytime this dangerous narcotic can be removed from the streets of our county, we are saving lives."

