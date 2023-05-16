Woman charged for vandalizing campaign sign in Pine-Richland area

Northern Regional Police said two people are caught on video throwing paint and spray painting a Pine-Richland school board campaign sign for candidates Greg DiTullio and Marc Casciani who are running for re-election.

“Greg and I were just very sad this happened, and we felt violated,” said Casciani.

Police said the pair then went around vandalizing two more of the same signs between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on May 7, including a sign in Treesdale at the intersection of Pearce Mill and Warrendale Road.

They also destroyed one at the intersection near the Village at Pine Town Center.

Chief John Sicilia said traffic cameras helped them identify the woman responsible, Regina Stewart, of Gibsonia. The chief said Stewart admitted to doing it and now faces summary criminal mischief charges. The other person involved is a juvenile and has not been charged.

Channel 11 asked the chief why she targeted these signs.

“According to her attorney, it was not politically motivated. Apparently, there was a long history of personal differences that caused her to do this,” said Chief Sicilia.

However, Casciani said they don’t know Regina Stewart.

“Neither Greg or I know her, that name does not ring a bell,” said Casciani.

