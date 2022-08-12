Woman charged with vandalizing neighbor's car sees charge dismissed

Aug. 12—AMESBURY — A local woman accused of scratching an obscene word on her neighbor's car was ordered to pay her $2,000 in restitution after being charged with vandalizing property.

Jacquelyn Austin, 29, of Perkins Street saw the charge dismissed after paying the money following her appearance Aug. 3 in Newburyport District Court.

Amesbury police Detective Matthew Cunningham initially spoke to the car owner in November 2020 after someone scratched a four-letter obscenity on the hood of the Honda Civic. The case remained dormant for about 15 months until a witness wanted to come clean.

On March 3, 2021, the witness told police that after damaging the victim's car door with a lighter, Austin then used a kitchen knife to scratch the dirty word on the car's hood, according to Cunningham's report.

A day later, Austin spoke to Cunningham at the police station and denied any involvement.

When Cunningham told her he was going to "send the case to the court," she became angry and stormed out of the station.

On the way out, she called Cunningham the same four-letter word found scratched into the car.

Dave Rogers is editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

