Woman charged with vehicle theft in Bellingham found with fentanyl during booking

Bellingham police arrested a woman for vehicle theft and later discovered she was in possession of fentanyl while being processed into Whatcom County Jail.

Hanna Marie Erlandson, 37, is suspected of stealing a 1998 Subaru Legacy on Nov. 9. The vehicle was found less than 90 minutes later at a Dollar Tree store, according to Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department. Officers found Erlandson inside the store, although she initially claimed to be someone else.

Police searched the vehicle with the owner’s permission and found items allegedly belonging to Erlandson, who was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and criminal impersonation.

Suspected fentanyl was found on Erlandson while she was being processed into jail, and she was subsequently charged with suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband.

Erlandson remains in Whatcom County Jail.