Woman charged in violent coat theft changes her mind about a trial

Aug. 4—DANVERS — A woman who, in January, turned down a judge's proposed jail term for her role in the violent theft of coats from Giblee's in Danvers in 2019, has apparently had a change of heart.

Now, Adriana James, 25, of Jamaica Plain, is asking a judge to impose the one-year jail term she was offered last December to resolve the case.

James is charged with making two trips to the store in December 2019. During the first visit, she allegedly took part in the theft of Canada Goose parkas, which were valued at more than $1,200. On the second visit, James and her co-defendants were charged with grabbing more coats from racks and rushing to the exit, but were stopped by employees, police allege.

One of those workers, an elderly North Shore man, suffered facial injuries, lost two teeth and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after he was slammed into a clothing rack.

It's not clear, however, whether Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit's offer still stands — after learning that James and a second suspect, Bryon Vaughn, 26, of Dorchester, were rejecting his offer, Tabit told them that once he left the criminal session in March, it was off the table.

Tabit had also questioned whether any other judge would impose the sentence he offered, part of what turned out to be a controversial sentencing scheme that spared other defendants from records of conviction and required them to write book reports.

During a brief hearing — which James attended remotely after telling her lawyer she'd been exposed to someone with coronavirus — her attorney, Tom Pierce, told Judge Thomas Drechsler that his client now wants to accept Tabit's offer.

"She now sees the value" of the earlier offer, Pierce said.

Drechsler scheduled a hearing for Oct. 24.

Vaughn, meanwhile, briefly disappeared from the courtroom, prompting a delay in the case; when he returned, his attorney, David Haynes, told the judge that his client wants to go to trial.

But because of the number of cases in the pipeline for trial, Vaughn's trial cannot take place until late February. A trial was scheduled for Feb. 21, 2023.

