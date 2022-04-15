Woman charged in Walmart robbery

Apr. 14—A 33-year-old Odessa woman is facing a robbery charge after authorities said a Walmart video surveillance system captured her and two kids stealing multiple items and assaulting the Walmart employee who confronted them as they tried to walk out of the store.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Crystal Marie Llanez Martinez and the kids were seen hiding sunglasses, a hat, a purse and carbon dioxide cartridges on their persons while at the Walmart on Loop 338 on Feb. 19, 2022.

A 40-year-old asset protection employee confronted them as they walked past the final point of sale without paying and Martinez and a 13-year-old girl pulled the woman's hair, causing her to fall to the ground, according to the report. Martinez tried to pull the girl away from the victim and the other juvenile, whose age and gender aren't included in the report, began to assault the woman.

Martinez and the two kids left with the stolen items after a third party helped separate the suspects from the victim, according to the report.

In addition to suffering pain from having her hair pulled, the victim was also scratched during the assault, the report stated.

Martinez was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the case Monday.