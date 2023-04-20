Woman charged after Waste Management driver hit by car in Mount Lebanon

Police have filed charges against the driver accused of hitting a Waste Management driver in Mount Lebanon in January.

According to court documents, Vernell Moore, 54, is charged with hitting the driver.

Police said Moore was driving the car that swerved onto the sidewalk and struck the driver before fleeing the scene.

When police caught up with Moore, she allegedly was apologetic and told them she “dozed off” and didn’t mean to hit anyone. Police said Moore stated she consumed alcoholic beverages the night prior and took a large shot of rum in the morning to “edge the hangover.”

Moore’s blood alcohol count was .026%. She also allegedly admitted to smoking crack cocaine consistently over a 72-hour period.

The crash sent the driver to the hospital and he suffered numerous injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and a frontal subdural hematoma.

Moore is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or personal injury, DUI, failing to stop and render aid, reckless driving, careless driving and other charges.

