Woman charged in Windsor Locks is a suspect in string of robberies, police say

Aug. 24—WINDSOR LOCKS — Police said they arrested a woman Monday who is a suspect in numerous area robberies and charged her with stealing $3,000 worth of lottery tickets from a town business.

The woman, Christy Gonzalez, 35, of no certain address, was arrested on Monday and charged her with third degree larceny, assault on police, and escape from custody.

Police said she is being held at the Department of Correction on $250,000 bond. Her next court appearance is Sept. 24.

Police said an investigation led them to Hartford, where Gonzalez was trying to cash a lottery ticket in the area of garden, Nelson, and Martin streets.

She ran from police, who chased her on foot, police said in a statement posted on the department's Facebook page. After a struggle, she was caught and arrested, police said.

Police said Gonzalez is a primary suspect in several robberies in Enfield, Manchester, Simsbury, East Windsor, Windsor Locks, Wethersfield, and Newington.

Other jurisdictions are evaluating their cases for potential charges as well, Windsor Locks police said.

