Woman charged in New Year's Eve Providence pedestrian fatality

PROVIDENCE — The police have arrested a 31-year-old Providence woman they say was the hit-and-run driver who struck a 57-year-old man on New Year's Eve, who died more than a week later.

Edwin English, 57, who was hospitalized after being struck about 7:30 p.m. New Year's Eve near the intersection of North Main Street and Rochambeau Avenue, died Tuesday morning, the police said Thursday.

Ariel Acosta was charged with failing to stop at an accident that resulted in death, the police announced Sunday. She was held for an appearance in District Court Providence on Tuesday.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a green 2005 Toyota Highlander with Rhode Island plates, according to the police, was towed to police headquarters for processing.

Several pedestrians have been struck in the area of the fatal crash, including two who were killed in 2022, and advocates have been calling for safety improvements.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woman arrested, car seized in Providence fatal