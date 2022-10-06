Woman chased through West Midtown in stolen Amazon delivery truck, police say

Police in Atlanta have arrested a woman who hopped into an Amazon delivery truck and took it for a joyride.

Officers say a woman stole the truck on Tuesday afternoon before leading them on a chase through the streets of West Midtown.

According to the incident report, the driver told police that he was making a delivery at a communications company of Peachtree Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He told investigators that he left the delivery truck running with the key in the ignition while he went inside to make a delivery. When he came back less than 10 minutes later, the truck was gone.

Officers were able to track and find the truck on Ethel Drive a short time later.

Dash camera video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the truck race down Northside Drive before cutting through a Shell gas station before eventually running into a dead end at Techwood Drive and 6th Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman, later identified as Adonia Hornsby, can be seen in body camera video climbing out the car and being placed on the ground while she’s handcuffed.

“I can’t do it, I can’t do it,” Hornsby can be heard exclaiming. She later asks officers not to leave her laying on the ground and thanks them when they place her in the back of a police car.

Hornsby, a South Carolina native, is being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of theft by taking, fleeing/attempting to elude police, failure to obey signs or control devices and another charge out of Clayton County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Earlier this week, Atlanta police reported that, in the first five months of 2022, more than 1,000 cars had been stolen off of the streets. They say that more than half of those vehicles were either running or had the keys inside when they were stolen.

IN OTHER NEWS: