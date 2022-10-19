Woman chases man around house with knife, hits him with car 3 times, police say

A woman was arrested for threatening a man with a knife and hitting him with her car several times.

On Oct. 18 at approximately 9:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on East Georgia Avenue, off South Danny Thomas Boulevard.

When officers arrived, a man told them that a woman, Dedrus Wilson, was wielding a knife in his direction, approximately 10 times.

The woman chased the man out of the residence, while still holding the knife, police said.

The man went outside to put clothes in his vehicle and leave.

Wilson got in her 2004 Dodge Durango, and put the car in reverse, hitting him, according to an affidavit,

As the man was stumbling to get up, the woman hit him two more times with her car.

Wilson drove down the street, made a U-turn, and tried to run him over again, while he was laying down, court documents showed.

Shorly after, MPD officers arrived and Wilson was arrested.

Dedrus Wilson was charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault.

Wilson has a court date on Oct. 19.

