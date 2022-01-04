Woman chases man burglarizing vehicles

Jan. 3—A Crossville woman who on Christmas Eve spotted a man going through vehicles, chased the suspect away and provided police with a clothing description that led to the arrest of a suspect.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Dec. 24 on Fawn Loop, located just off Cook Rd. in the area of Stone Elementary School, according to police reports.

Nathaniel Thomas Johnson, 25, 700 E. Copeland Dr., Powell, is charged with burglary, theft of property, evading arrest and public intoxication, according to Ptl. Amy Sherrill's report.

When police arrived on Fawn Loop, the resident told police she chased the suspect toward Hunter Dr. She described the man as wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants.

Back at the scene, police located miscellaneous items scattered on the ground beside the victim's vehicle. Missing items — taken from inside the cars — included credit/debit cards, a phone charger, car key, personal identification and a backpack with the name of CoLinx written on it.

Value of the property recovered was placed at more than $312.50.

Sherrill wrote police patrolled the area and Ptl. Keith Sadula saw a man hiding behind a vehicle. When the officer stopped to talk to the man, the suspect fled, failing an attempt to jump over a security fence. The suspect was taken into custody. Police recovered a backpack and items listed as missing from a second vehicle.

Johnson was charged with one count of auto burglary. Police are still trying to identify the property owner of the backpack.

Investigation is continuing.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com