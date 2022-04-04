Woman chases man out of QuikTrip restroom after he took photos of her, GA cops say

A man accused of taking photos of a woman inside a gas station bathroom has been arrested and charged, according to Georgia authorities.

Charles Hill, 32, was arrested on peeping Tom and illegal surveillance charges March 20 after a woman chased him out of the QuikTrip gas station on Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News.

The woman told police she was using the restroom when when she noticed a man, later identified as Hill, filming her with his phone over the bathroom stall, the Marietta Police Department report reads. She chased him outside and called police to report what happened.

Officers arrived to find Hill standing outside the QuikTrip, police said. A review of the store’s surveillance showed him go into the women’s restroom, where he hid “for nearly a hour” before being chased out, police said.

Hill was booked into the Cobb County Detention Center, where he remains held without bond as of Monday, April 4, online records show. Hill’s cell phone was also taken as evidence.

Marietta is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.

