Woman is cheated on, dumped by ex-boyfriend after surgery to donate her kidney to him

A woman recently took to social media to share the story of how her ex-boyfriend cheated on her and then dumped her after she donated one of her kidneys to save his life.



Colleen Le shared her story through a series of TikTok videos. She posted the first video in July 2020, hinting at what had happened around five to six years ago with the caption, “Hope my kidney is doing great things.”









According to Le, her ex-boyfriend revealed that he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at the age of 17 and was on dialysis since then, because his kidney function was less than 5%.



Since she did not want to see him die, Le got tested to find out whether she was a compatible kidney donor. The results revealed that she had a “perfect match” kidney, so she ended up donating one of her kidneys to her ex-boyfriend.









Seven months after the surgery, Le received a text from him to let her know that he would be going to Las Vegas for a bachelor’s party with his Christian friends. Days later, he visited Le's home to confess that he had cheated on her in Las Vegas, and he asked for her forgiveness.









Le eventually forgave him and gave him another chance; however, their story ended three months later when her ex-boyfriend broke up with her, allegedly saying, "If we are meant for each other, God will bring us back together in the end."



Le also claimed that he blocked her on social media and stopped answering her calls and texts. To make matters even worse, he allegedly told Le, “You only donated your kidney to look good."



After her videos gained popularity on TikTok, many users posted messages of support for Le. One user wrote, “I wonder if he understands the seriousness of donating a kidney. You literally sacrificed your life for someone. You are a beautiful soul.”



“One does not simply donate their kidney just to look good,” another user declared. In one of her TikTok posts, Le also shared that one of her ex’s friends messaged her during her graduation party to reprimand her for telling everyone about the aftermath of the kidney donation.









“A homie of your ex - and word of advice. Not everyone needs to know that you gave him your fckin [sic] kidney n [sic] y’all broke up,” the person’s message read. “Gratz [sic] on graduating with a disability.”









Featured Image via @colleeeniie

