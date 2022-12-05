Woman, child found dead and 1 still missing after a Florida plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico

The Venice Police Department in Florida found a woman and child dead in the Gulf of Mexico after their plane crashed. A male pilot or passenger who also flew in the aircraft was still reported missing.

Venice Police and Fire, along with several other agencies, investigated a possible airplane crash in the Gulf of Mexico after the aircraft never arrived at its planned destination of St. Petersburg, a spokesperson for the city of Venice stated in a news release.

The plane took off from Venice Municipal Airport Saturday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

On Sunday morning, recreational boaters discovered a deceased female body floating in the water, the city of Venice spokesperson said.

Investigators began their inquiry after 10 a.m. The city’s emergency responders, with support of other county and federal crews, coordinated a search the same day during the afternoon.

The missing airplane was later located in the Gulf of Mexico, the spokesperson confirmed. The rented Piper Cherokee was found wrecked approximately a third of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice Municipal Airport.

Divers from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office located a dead child in the plane’s passenger area.

A male pilot or passenger was also reportedly on the plane during takeoff, but was not in the wreckage. He still remains missing, the spokesperson informed.

Venice Police affirmed that this is a “very active search and investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities also believe they have the identities of the victims, but will not release the information until next of kin has been notified.







