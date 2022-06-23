Woman, child found dead inside Dayton home; Police investigating as double homicide

A woman and a child were found dead inside a Dayton house Thursday as police have launched a homicide investigation, according to Dayton police.

Officers were first requested to the home in the 300 block of Burleigh Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call from a woman asking for police to check on a person who lives in the home, dispatch records indicate.

When police entered the home the found the woman and child both dead and launched a homicide investigation, Dayton police Major Jason Hall told News Center 7.

“At that time, it was obvious that a crime had been committed,” Hall said. “We believe a firearm was involved.”

The identities of those killed were not released pending notification of family and further investigation by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Hall said the boy was older than 2-years-old, but younger than a teenager.

Hall added the investigation is in its early stages and additional details were not available for release.

If you have information that can help police you’re asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and this story will be updated as details become available.