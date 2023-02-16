Mother, 7-year-old daughter shot, killed in Swissvale; police investigating as double homicide

A woman and her daughter were found shot to death in Swissvale Wednesday morning.

According to Allegheny County police, Swissvale police were requested to help medics get into a barricaded apartment in the 7800 block of Sailor Place at around 10:13 a.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a woman and female child dead from gunshot wounds.

Wednesday night, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the woman as 39-year-old Megan Campbell and her daughter as 7-year-old Lyla Campbell.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows that this was a double homicide.

In a press briefing, police said medics were originally called to the scene for a man with chest pains. They went to one of the apartments in the building but no one answered. They found out the call came from a different apartment which they couldn’t get in to.

Police are looking to talk with 35-year-old Kareef Antonio Easington who they said had a relationship with the woman who was killed and lived with the victims.

Police said they don’t know if Easington is the one who called 911 and he wasn’t at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone who knows Easington’s whereabouts is urged to call Allegheny County police.

