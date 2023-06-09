Woman and child injured in shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

A woman and a child were grazed by bullets at an east Fort Worth apartment complex early Friday when an argument turned violent, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Woodlands Apartments, located in the 1000 block of Dove Drive, shortly after midnight. They found a woman and a girl who had been wounded. The woman was arguing with another person when a man intervened by pulling out a gun and firing it several times, police said.

Bullets grazed the woman on the arm and side of her stomach, and the girl suffered a minor graze wound as well, according to police. The juvenile wasn’t involved in the argument and was grazed by a stray round, according to police, who did not release the girl’s age.

Both victims were treated on-site for their injuries and declined transport to a hospital.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and has not been arrested. The Gun Violence Unit will investigate the incident, police said.