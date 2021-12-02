Woman and child shot Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, remain in critical condition

A woman and child who were shot Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, remain in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon, according to Kyle Harvey, a spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, who has not been identified, is in her late 20s, and was shot by a suspect who then drove to an apartment nearby and barricaded himself along with two children. When police breached the apartment, they found the suspect and a 7-year-old girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police also found a 3-year-old boy who was shot.

The suspect was the woman’s boyfriend, said Reginald Allen, a friend of the suspect. Allen said he had received a call from the suspect Wednesday morning and the suspect allegedly said he had killed his girlfriend and was going to take his own life.

Allen said he didn’t believe his friend because he liked to joke around.

The initial shooting occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at Welborn Park, near North 55th Street and Jodee Lane, said Wyandotte County Undersheriff Bob Gunja said. A neighbor who lives across the street from the park called police, reporting that shots had been fired in the area.

Arriving law enforcement officers found the woman had been shot once in the head and once in the abdomen, Gunja said. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Gunja said police were still investigating what led to up to the shooting.

The suspect fled from the scene of the shooting in a newer gold SUV. Around 8:45 a.m., members of the sheriff’s office went to a nearby apartment complex at North 55th Street and Everett Avenue. Police heard three gunshots come from one of the apartments, Gunja said.

The sheriff’s department requested the help of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Special Operations Unit, who used a robot to enter the apartment about an hour after the gunshots were heard.

Once inside, police found the children and the suspect. The suspect and girl were dead and the boy, who had been shot, was taken to a hospital.

The suspect’s name has not been released and neither have the victims’ names.