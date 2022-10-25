Woman cited for animal cruelty

Oct. 24—Cumberland County Animal Control officers and a sheriff's deputy were called to investigate a report of dogs in extreme neglect and as a result of their investigation, one woman was cited for animal cruelty.

Alyssa D. Thompson, 34, Oakley Dr., is charged with the single count. She was cited into General Sessions Court to answer to the charge.

On Oct. 13 around 1:25 p.m. Deputy Jamie Wyatt and Animal Control Officers Ronnie Harvill and Daniel Grove responded to a residence in the 300 block of Oakley Dr. to investigate repeated complaints concerning the welfare of animals on the property.

The report states that the resident had been cited in the past for allowing dogs to run at large.

The latest complaint centered around a Husky dog wrapped around a tree with no shelter or water. The dog was found inside a chain-link fence behind the residence.

The report states Thompson told deputies she did not have a key to the lock on the gate but a second, unlocked gate was found and officers found the dog wrapped around a tree and tangled in a water hose and tricycle, the report states.

The dog was freed from its entanglement and the resident was asked if there were any other dogs on the property. The deputy wrote in his report that he was told no.

While freeing the Husky, the officer noticed two more dogs in a sunroom and found an Australian shepherd and Labradoodle in a room covered in feces with the report describing the condition of the animals in advanced stage of neglect.

No water was found in the room and one of the animals, found in a metal crate, showed signs of extended period of time in the kennel.

The three dogs were then removed from the property and taken to the Animal Shelter for extended treatment, care and safe keeping.

