Woman cited on charges of stealing from Breakers stores Guerlain, News & Gourmet

Christmas Day and the day after were not so merry for a woman who was cited by Palm Beach police, who said she stole from stores at The Breakers Palm Beach resort on Dec. 25 and then returned the following day.

According to two probable-cause affidavits, the 44-year-old West Palm Beach woman was charged with petit theft and issued a notice to appear in Palm Beach County court on Jan. 24. She also was trespassed from The Breakers, the reports said.

Police said that just after 6 p.m. Christmas Day, an officer responded to Guerlain, one of the boutique stores inside The Breakers, the historic resort founded by Palm Beach pioneer Henry Flagler.

The officer met with the resort's security manager, who said a woman had stolen a gold-plated hairbrush worth $169 from a display shelf in the cosmetics and beauty accessories store, the reports said.

The security manager shared with the officer a video that showed the woman arriving at The Breakers about noon that day in a blue Volkswagen Jetta that was believed to be an Uber, police said. The car dropped the woman off at the front entrance, and she entered the lobby before the car drove away.

The video showed the woman walk into Guerlain and talk with a salesperson. The woman then picked up the hairbrush and put it in her purse before leaving the store and then walking off The Breakers’ property, the reports said. The store’s manager noticed later in the day that the hairbrush was missing, and she notified the security manager, police said.

The next day, the salesperson and store manager at Guerlain noticed the same woman walk into the store. They contacted security and the Palm Beach Police Department, and the woman was immediately taken into custody by a Palm Beach officer who was on duty as security at the resort, the reports said.

The woman told police officers and Breakers security that she took the hairbrush, the reports said. She still had the brush with her, and told police she didn’t remember whether she paid for it.

The officer reported that the woman was asked if she had any other items that belonged to The Breakers. She had two shopping bags with her, with clothes and a book inside of them, police said.

The book — “Chanel and Her World” by Edmonde Charles-Roux — was worth $75 and had a sticker from News and Gourmet, another Breakers shop, the reports said. The woman said she bought the book earlier in the week and that she would pay for the stolen items.

