Wife who claimed husband killed self seen on camera going into his room with gun

A South Kitsap man found dead last month with a gun near his hand didn’t kill himself, according to Kitsap County sheriff's detectives, but was killed by his wife who allegedly forged his suicide note.

Detectives also allege footage from cameras installed in the Manchester house of William and Colleen Jean Bergeron, 70, shows Colleen Bergeron, who also uses the last name Woodruff, carrying a gun and walking in and out the room where William Bergeron, 72, was found dead Oct. 27. The couple was married in 2019.

“Colleen emerges from the bedroom area with a gun in her right hand,” detectives wrote in court documents that prosecutors filed Thursday charging Colleen Bergeron with first-degree murder. “The grip of the gun was partially wrapped in a white shirt or towel, apparently so Colleen wouldn’t get her fingerprints or DNA on the gun. Colleen sets the gun down on the arm of a recliner and proceeds to put latex gloves on.”

Detectives wrote in court documents that the footage from the cameras in the house shows Colleen Bergeron walk in and out of the bedroom until leaving the room once more without the gun or gloves.

About 45 minutes later the footage shows her walking to a neighbor’s house, where the neighbor called 911 and Colleen Bergeron said her husband had shot himself and had the gun in his hand.

During Colleen Bergeron's arraignment on Thursday, in which her attorney entered a not-guilty plea for her, prosecutors further alleged the motive for the homicide appeared to be money, with family members of William Bergeron reporting they found a recent amendment to his will that appears to be a forgery.

Additionally, Colleen Bergeron placed the couple's home and car up for sale, was moving money between bank accounts and had a fully packed RV and horse trailer ready to move, showing she was preparing to leave town, prosecutors alleged in court.

A daughter-in-law to William Bergeron appeared during the hearing, asking for high bail, saying that Colleen Bergeron had been calling her husband, William Bergerson's son, saying she is planning to leave and put the home up for sale.

"She has live animals in the RV, ready to go," the woman told Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Tina Robinson.

Robinson agreed there was evidence that Colleen Bergeron intended to flee and set her bail at $10 million.

When inspecting the scene, investigators found William Bergeron lying on his stomach “in a typical sleeping posture” with two spent shell casings between his legs and a gun on top of his right hand.

During interviews with investigators, Colleen Bergeron said William Bergeron had advanced cancer, was depressed and had been discussing suicide. One deputy wrote in a report that Colleen Bergeron said her husband was “just tired of life.”

However, an autopsy found he had no cancer, according to court documents.

“There was no indications in any of his medical records he’d ever been diagnosed with cancer,” a detective wrote.

Investigators sent the suicide note and examples of both Colleen and William Bergeron’s handwriting to a “local handwriting comparison expert” who concluded that the suicide note was written by Colleen Bergeron.

Investigators said the note began with “William Bergeron” writing that he was of sound mind and decided to kill himself because of his cancer. Most of the note, investigators wrote, contained passages saying what a good person Colleen Bergeron was and about all her family members who had died.

On Wednesday, detectives interviewed Colleen Bergeron for about an hour and confronted her about the conclusions of the handwriting expert. She denied writing the note and denied shooting or killing her husband.

Detectives then played a clip of the video showing her walking around with the gun and putting on gloves before going into William Bergeron’s room.

“After seeing the video, Colleen made several confusing and contradictory statements about how William was shot however she eventually kept repeating that William had tried to grab the gun out of her hand and after he grabbed it the gun went off,” detectives wrote in court documents, adding that they ended the interview when detectives “became concerned about her mental acuity.”

Detectives booked Colleen Bergeron into the Kitsap County Jail at about noon Wednesday.

