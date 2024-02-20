Woman who claimed landlord was racist pleads guilty to federal falsification charges

A Cincinnati woman who publicly accused her landlord of racism to fight an eviction pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges.

Dermisha Pickett, 33, claimed in a lawsuit her landlord violated the Fair Housing Act by telling her he did not want to rent to her anymore because she was Black. She fabricated text messages she said were from her landlord, Sergey Briskman, federal prosecutors say.

A news release from the U.S. Southern District Court of Ohio says the U.S. Attorney’s Office was forwarded several text messages allegedly sent by the landlord as part of a civil rights report. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General took over the investigation.

Feds: Woman who said her landlord was racist made it all up

What investigators found

The landlord owns more than 100 properties, including 56 rented through HUD's housing choice voucher program, according to investigators. "Many" of his tenants appear to be Black/African American, the release says, but doesn't include more specific information.

Pickett met with HUD agents in March 2023 and showed them the discriminatory messages allegedly sent by Briskman, the landlord, according to the release. Prosecutors say she used mobile apps to fabricate the text messages.

Briskman told HUD agents in a later interview he did not want to continue to rent to Pickett because she was causing extensive damage to the property.

The investigation also determined from phone records and forensic analysis that no texts were exchanged during the time periods Pickett claimed.

The Enquirer reached out to Pickett's attorney for comment early Tuesday evening and has not yet received a response.

Making a false statement to federal officers is punishable by up to five years in prison. Destroying, altering, or falsifying records in a federal investigation carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

